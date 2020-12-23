Electronic Products & Technology

Magna to form joint venture with LG

Canadian auto parts maker teams up with objective to build electric car components

December 23, 2020  By The Canadian Press, Aurora ON


Automation / Robotics
Electronics
automotive
cars
electric
Manufacturing
vehicles

Magna International Inc. has signed a deal with LG Electronics to create a joint venture to build components for electric cars. The Canadian auto parts company says the venture will manufacture e-motors, inverters and on board chargers and, for certain automakers, related e-drive systems. 

The joint venture tentatively has been called LG Magna e-Powertrain. Magna says the deal combines its strength in electric powertrain systems and manufacturing with LG’s expertise in component development for e-motors and inverters.

The joint venture will include more than 1,000 employees located at LG locations in the United States, South Korea and China. The agreement is expected to close in July and is subject to a number of conditions including LG shareholder approval.

 

 

Print this page

Related Stories
POET and Sanan IC form joint venture company
FUTURE, LUMILEDS FORM LIGHTING JOINT VENTURE
Magna selling controls biz to South Korean company
Magna opens new electronics facility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*