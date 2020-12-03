Li-Cycle opens largest capacity Li-ion battery recycling facility

Li-Cycle Corp., Mississauga ON-based capacity lithium-ion battery recycling firm, announced its Spoke 2 facility at Eastman Business Park (EBP) in Rochester, New York is now fully operational. The company’s Spoke 2 will produce an intermediate mixed battery material product (known in the industry as ‘black mass’) from all types of spent lithium-ion batteries, in addition to the black mass currently being produced at Spoke 1 in Kingston ON.

The new Rochester facility has the capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of spent lithium-ion batteries per year, which brings Li-Cycle’s total recycling capacity to 10,000 tons/year through its two North American Spokes.

Founded in Mississauga, Li-Cycle provides a solution to the global end-of-life lithium-ion battery problem, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials through its innovative recycling technology. Li-Cycle’s Spoke & Hub Technologies minimize the overall environmental footprint of the end-to-end resource recovery process and substantially reduce the intensity of GHG emissions that would otherwise be produced from mining these finite resources.

Circular supply chain for lithium-ion batteries

Historically, most lithium-ion battery recyclers have used a smelting process to recover these valuable battery materials, resulting in high emissions and the loss of critical metals. With Li-Cycle’s recycling services, these inefficiencies are eliminated without creating any waste as a byproduct.

“This is a crucial step in scaling Li-Cycle’s technology and creating a strong foundation for the circular supply chain for lithium-ion batteries in a world where increased electrification is needed to combat climate change,” said Li-Cycle CEO Ajay Kochhar. “Our goal is to better manage end-of-life lithium-ion batteries in order to meet the increasing demand for critical battery materials by creating a local source for these materials in North America.”

Li-Cycle has reinvented the recycling process by developing and validating patented technologies that enable recoveries of at least 95% of all materials found in lithium-ion batteries through an innovative, zero-waste process. This compares to the industry norm of less than 50% recovery. The company processes all types of lithium-ion batteries regardless of their previous application, chemistry, or state of charge.