LG nets 2021 CES Innovation Awards

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design with a number of 2021 CES Innovation Awards. Led by two Best of Innovation Awards for its LG OLED TV technology and LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator technology, LG will receive dozens of CES Innovation Awards, the most awards ever for LG.

CES 2021 marks the eighth consecutive year that LG OLED TVs, sound bars, home appliances, premium smartphones and more have all received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at CES, the global stage for innovation.

CES Best of Innovation

For CES 2021, LG’s OLED TV technology is again being recognized with the CES Best of Innovation Award, this time in the gaming category. LG, the undisputed world leader in OLED TVs, has created an unrivaled home entertainment experience, delivering the deepest blacks, most realistic colours and an infinite contrast. For the first time, LG Home Appliances received the CES Best of Innovation Award distinction for the LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator technology pioneered by LG to let users see inside while keeping food fresh, striking the perfect balance between form and function. The refrigerator is also equipped with the company’s innovative voice recognition technology so opening the door with arms full of groceries is just a voice command away.