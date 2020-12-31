EXFO acquires InOpticals

EXFO Inc. has closed its acquisition of InOpticals Inc., a technology leader offering ultra-high-speed test instruments for the laboratory and manufacturing markets.

InOpticals, based in Taiwan, supplies sampling oscilloscopes, bit-error rate testers (BERTs) and other critical test instruments to optical component and network equipment manufacturers. Its product portfolio addresses the high-growth 400G and 800G sectors like silicon photonics-based transceivers, active and passive components, as well as integrated test systems for R&D and manufacturing use cases.

InOpticals’ solutions will be integrated into EXFO’s industry-leading test and measurement (T&M) product family. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

Global fiber-optic test equipment market

“EXFO has made strategic investments in recent years, both internally and through acquisitions, to increase its footprint in the rapidly growing lab and manufacturing test segments,” said Germain Lamonde, EXFO’s founder and Executive Chairman. “This latest acquisition of InOpticals raises our T&M addressable market to more than $1 billion by expanding our high-end portfolio related to 400G and 800G technologies. Ultimately, it will allow EXFO to strengthen its leadership position in the global fiber-optic test equipment market.”

EXFO develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry.