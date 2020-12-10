dSPACE and LeddarTech collaborate on lidar

dSPACE and LeddarTech, a Quebec City-based developer of level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, have entered into a partnership to jointly drive forward the development of lidar technologies for autonomous driving. The close cooperation will enable dSPACE and LeddarTech to provide high-precision simulation models and interfaces for lidar sensors, enabling OEMs and suppliers to integrate lidar innovations into ready-for-application solutions faster.

The cooperation will support the emulation of new LeddarTech laser sensors in simulation solutions at an early development stage. Moreover, dSPACE will provide simulation models for testing and validation, as well as the sensor simulation environment for validating camera, lidar and radar sensors throughout the development process – accelerating customer’s projects.

Simulation models help

The dSPACE simulation solution generates point clouds in real time to simulate objects. The simulation models help determine the most effective positioning of the sensor on the vehicle (sweet spot), as well as the sensor limits (corner cases). LeddarTech will be able to seamlessly incorporate dSPACE’s sensor models into its development projects.

“The right testing strategy, the right models and ready-to-use interfaces for simulation and reprocessing are key building blocks,” said Dr. Christopher Wiegand, product manager at dSPACE. “This partnership will enable our customers to accurately and quickly perform validation tasks for lidar applications. Without reliable simulations, automated driving systems (SAE Levels 3-5) cannot be achieved.”

“OTA simulation is a key innovation for lidar. Integrating LeddarTech’s lidar products and dSpace’s simulation software through a generic sensor interface enables each party to validate products and services to potential customers,” stated Michael Poulin, VP strategic partnerships and corporate development at LeddarTech. “Enabling the validation of environmental sensors material properties and weather condition is crucial in simulations. LeddarTech and dSpace will work together on (further) developing and modelling sensor-specific environmental effects, e.g. rain, fog, spray, etc.”