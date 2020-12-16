Digi-Key signs global disty deal with Nicomatic

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Nicomatic to provide its latest micro connector series to customers around the world. This addition is an expansion of Digi-Key’s Marketplace initiative, broadening the distributor’s selection of electronic components.

Nicomatic is active in both standard & specific connector designs for harsh environments, industrial applications and man or machine interface. The firm’s products satisfy a high level of use in electronic devices, systems and sub-assemblies.

Digi-Key’s Marketplace offering will include Nicomatic’s smallest micro connector series, which has a pitch of just 1mm. The micro connector is small yet robust thanks to its high-performance glass fiber composite, LCP, housing, and stainless-steel fixing hardware.

Serve engineers across a range of disciplines

“Nicomatic’s high-performance micro connectors allow us to serve engineers across a range of disciplines and help them navigate space constraints in their designs with a high-quality product.” says David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key.

“We are excited to partner with Digi-Key on their latest Marketplace program,” adds Liz Shovlin, director of sales and marketing for Nicomatic Americas. “It fits perfectly into Nicomatic’s DNA such as providing the AMM series benefits from this flexibility and modularity. Engineers can either select another pin configuration (any from 4 to 50 signal contacts) or request pre-cabled connectors for easy integration.”