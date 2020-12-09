Digi-Key inks global disty deal with GLF Integrated Power

Digi-Key Electronics, has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power Inc., providers of breakthrough, ultra-efficient, ultra-small, silicon power control and protection integrated circuits (ICs) to the IoT, smart wearable, TWS earbuds, smart medical device, automotive, smartwatch optical modules, asset tracking, and home security markets.

The GLF Integrated Power design team has a proven track record of leading in power and analog design. When the IoT, ultra-portable, and wearable revolution was beginning, the firm saw the need for a new generation of even more efficient power switch devices. GLF Integrated also developed new IP and enabled efficient and differentiated power management solutions that are both cost-effective and simple to design with.

“We are thrilled to add GLF Integrated Power to the Digi-Key Marketplace,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “Their ultra-efficient semiconductor offerings provide the IoT, wearable and portable device market next-level options for longer lasting, more efficient designs.”