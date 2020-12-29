2021 EDS Summit date moves to summer

The EDS board has announced its decision to move the 2021 EDS Leadership Summit to Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, 2021. The summit will be held at the Mirage Resort in Las Vegas.

According to the EDS board, “Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our fellow industry leaders. With experts now expecting the new Covid-19 vaccines to be generally available in the U.S. by June of next year, the EDS board has decided to move next year’s 2021 EDS Leadership Summit .”

The philosophy of EDS is to foster a valuable exchange of ideas and form new business relationships through high-level strategic meetings.

“Now, more than ever — we need stronger relationship building, less distraction and better decision making. We need to create connections with peers, products and corporate visions,” the EDS board stated.

More details about the 2021 EDS Summit and registration information will be made available at www.edssummit.com.