X Tronics to rep PULS, Celduc Relais in Canada

X Tronics Inc., Concord ON, has reached an agreement to represent PULS, LP in Canada.

Specializing in the development and manufacture of DIN rail power supplies, German-based PULS is a privately owned and managed. PULS is a global firm, focused entirely on the development and production of DIN rail power supplies, including product families Dimension, Piano and MiniLine.

Industrial automation market

X Tronics is also now representing Celduc Relais in Canada. A leading player in the global industrial automation market, manufacturing solid state relays, magnetic proximity sensors and power transformers, Celduc Relais was founded in 1964 and headquartered in Sorbiers, France.

Celduc Relais are global experts in solid state relays and magnetic sensors, producing more than one-million relays each year, which are sold worldwide, helping to promote French industrial expertise and100% made in France. The firm is recognized in nearly 60 countries with an established network of sales subsidiaries, specialist distributors and experienced representatives.