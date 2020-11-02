TE Connectivity acquires DRI Relays

TE Connectivity(TE), a global player in connectivity and sensors, has has completed the acquisition of DRI Relays Inc.

DRI, founded in 1954 and with operations in the U.S. and India is a leader in the design and manufacturing of electro-mechanically hermetically sealed relays, time delay devices, and making sockets for applications that require high reliability and long life in harsh environments.

“DRI will offer a strong strategic and complementary fit with TE’s Aerospace, Defense, and Marine business,” says Peter Lieffrig, vice-president & general manager of AD&M’s High Performance Group. “This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to providing innovative solutions for customers – a common purpose shared by both companies. With this deal, TE strengthens our presence in the midrange power segment with an expanded product offering that will further enhance our ability to provide industry-leading engineering and product solutions to address the needs of our customers. We are excited to welcome the DRI team to the TE family.”

DRI will be reported as part of TE’s aerospace, defense and marine business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.