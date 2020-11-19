SMTC Corp. to make ventilators

SMTC Corp. a Markham ON-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider announced that it will produce Aura V ventilators for one of its customers – IPM Chirana.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, we are pleased that we are able to draw on experience in building complex equipment that will perform in critical situations to support the medical community in combatting COVID-19 by manufacturing IPM Chirana’s Aura V ICU ventilators,” says SMTC president & CEO Ed Smith.

“We selected SMTC to manufacture our Aura V critical care ventilators because of their reputation for quality, customer responsiveness and ability to quickly bring complex medical equipment to market,” adds Bud Reeves, IPM Chirana’s CEO.

Protect the patient’s lungs

The Aura V ventilator is designed for use in intensive care units to support and protect the patient’s lungs while providing critical information to caregivers. SMTC plans to manufacture IPM Chirana ventilators at its 58,000 square foot facility in Boston, which has earned a number of industry certifications, including ISO-9001, ISO-13485, AS9100, IPC-610, Class II & Class III and is RoHS compliant.

IPM Chirana is a global provider of medical technologies based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, with a manufacturing facility in Boston. Led by knowledgeable leaders in respiratory care, IPM Chirana is focused on offering the Aura V ventilator’s unique capabilities globally.