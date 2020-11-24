Raytheon seeks second source suppliers in Canada

Raytheon Canada will be hosting a Canadian Industry Day for companies interested in opportunities to become a supplier/subcontractor to Raytheon Technologies. In consideration of current and upcoming Industrial and Technological Benefit (ITB) obligations in Canada, Raytheon Technologies is looking for potential second-source suppliers for current and upcoming US and International programs.

This virtual Industry Day will be hosted via Zoom, on Wednesday November 25, 2020 from 9am to 11am MST. If you are not familiar with Canada’s ITB program, here is a link to the Government of Canada website:

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/086.nsf/eng/home

Companies with capabilities within the following general categories are invited to register for and attend this Webinar:

Metal parts – manufacturing and machining of steel and aluminum

Mechanical Assemblies – similar to oilfield equipment in level of complexity

Electronic components, wires, harnesses

Power supply and electronic cabinets

Missile components

Motor assemblies (rockets/missiles)

Electronic assemblies

Circuit Card Assemblies

Injection Molding

Hydraulic parts and components

Thin Film Alumina

Portable/Small Battery technology (including alternative power/solar)

Mechanical Engineering/Support/Testing

Environmental Testing (Ruggedization of design for extreme temperatures)

Shelters – including heating and cooling, power supply

Generators

Hydraulic truck mounted cranes

Simulation and Training

The Industry Day will include presentations from Raytheon Canada and Raytheon Technologies. An overview of Raytheon Technologies, details on potential opportunities, and the process by which interested companies will be reviewed and selected to bid on any future opportunities will be provided.

If your company has any of the capabilities listed above and you wish to participate in the Industry Day, please register at the following link:

https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ewlCKRpATjCF5TNe8WVbGQ

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defence company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide.