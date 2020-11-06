Phoenix Contact to host Dialog Days

For the second consecutive year, customers and business partners of Phoenix Contact will be able to participate in a virtual conference with technical presentations, interviews and expert rounds.

The Phoenix Contact Dialog Days, taking place from November 16 to 20, 2020, will also feature a digital trade show booth for guests to ‘look around’ afterwards. Throughout the event, participants can use live chats to get in direct contact with employees, ask questions and exchange ideas.

“All important trade fairs have been cancelled this year, including the Hanover Fair, now also electronica in Munich and SPS in Nuremberg, which would have taken place in November,” explains CTO Roland Bent. “They are an important place to get in touch with our business partners. This is why we already launched the Phoenix Contact Dialog Days in the spring, which allows us to show our innovations in a secure way and to get into conversation with interested parties”.

Customers and interested parties can register for the virtual conference and digital exhibition and find out more about the program. For more information, visit: https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-us/dialog-days