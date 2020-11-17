Mouser expands headquarters

Electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. recently unveiled a new customer service centre building at its corporate headquarters, devoted entirely to customer service and support.

“Mouser has been fortunate to see strong growth over the last several years, and we need more space for more people to provide our signature customer service,” says Coby Kleinjan, VP Americas customer service and sales. “The idea is to allow room for additional staffing while boosting efficiency and collaboration. This additional capacity will strengthen our efforts to provide best-in-class customer service across the board.”

The new two-story, 50,000-square-foot building, located on Mouser’s 78-acre campus of its worldwide headquarters in Texas, is designed to be energy efficient and can also expand to 100,000-square-feet to meet demand. The building features state-of-the-art amenities, inside and outside eating areas and a large parking expansion.

Support in local language, time zone and currency

Including the new Customer Service Center building, Mouser offers 27 customer support locations located across three continents to provide customer support in local language, time zone and currency. The authorized global distributor provides customers with service and technical support via phone, email, and chat or through its industry-leading website, mouser.com. The company calls the approach “glocal” — giving localized service across the globe.

“We are continually assessing and improving our online resources to help buyers and engineers manage their product specifications and purchases,” Kleinjan adds. Customers can access and learn how to view or track orders online, request technical support and data sheets, or place orders via API or EDI through Order Automation. The easy-to-use digital hub helps Mouser customers quickly get more information for parts and any other assistance they require for purchasing.