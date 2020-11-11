Microchip, Innovium collaborate on high-density secured Ethernet switching solution

Microchip Technology has collaborated with Innovium to demonstrate interoperability between its META-DX1 terabit-class Ethernet Physical-Layer (PHY) devices and Innovium’s TERALYNX 7 Ethernet switches. The accomplishment is expected to significantly reduce both risk and development time for customers designing platform solutions that support and secure 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) traffic.

“Unprecedented bandwidth growth driven by video and enterprise service migration to the cloud continues to fuel the need for faster and more secure network connectivity to data centers,” said Babak Samimi, vice president and manager of Microchip’s communications business unit. “Leading hyperscalers have asked us to enable interoperable solutions between Innovium’s Ethernet switch and our META-DX1 Ethernet PHY. Together, we are providing an ecosystem of interoperable solutions for designing and deploying secure, high-density data center switching platforms.”

Delivers 50% more capacity

“Microchip has a unique Ethernet PHY portfolio with a rich and flexible set of capabilities,” said Amit Sanyal, vice president of marketing at Innovium. “Innovium, the leading provider of low-latency, programmable 12.8 Tbps switch silicon in the market, is excited to partner with Microchip to offer the industry a robust MACsec solution for 400 GbE connectivity that is proven and ready to deploy.”

Microchip’s META-DX1 delivers 50 percent more capacity than alternative PHY solutions while also delivering data protection and security. By offering Ethernet ports from 1 GbE to 400 GbE plus flexible Ethernet (FlexE), as well as Class C/D Precision Time Protocol (PTP) timestamping accuracy at terabit capacity, the META-DX1’s on-board MACsec encryption engine enables flexible security implementation across all Ethernet service rates. OEMs using META-DX1 can quadruple their line card capacity as compared to the previous generation – from 3.2 Terabits per second (Tbps) to 12.8 Tbps with 32 ports of 400 GbE or 128 ports of 100 GbE – while supporting key features needed by both service providers and hyperscalers.