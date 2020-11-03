Magna’s CLEARVIEW camera monitoring system to debut in 2022

After winning new business across multiple vehicle models CLEARVIEW technology from Magna International Inc. will officially enter the market in 2022. Using a unique combination of camera and mirror technology to provide drivers with an enhanced field of view, CLEARVIEW is made possible through Magna’s comprehensive expertise in intelligent vision systems using mirrors, cameras, electronics and software.

“The CLEARVIEW system combines Magna’s leading camera and electronics expertise with our unmatched mirror capabilities to create a complete vision system that enhances driver safety by giving the driver more information about their side and rear surroundings,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna mechatronics, mirrors and lighting.

Ability to electronically switch displays

The CLEARVIEW interior mirror features a frameless design with the ability to electronically switch between a traditional rear-view mirror and a video display that has a customizable field of view and can display up to three camera views at the same time. This is particularly helpful when passengers, cargo and/or a trailer restrict the driver’s view when using the traditional rear-view mirror. The system is also available with a capacitive-touch interface that enables an automaker or vehicle logo to be included.

The CLEARVIEW exterior mirror integrates a camera with a U.S. regulatory-compliant side-view mirror to display a live feed inside the vehicle. Cameras are mounted on the mirrors beyond the widest point of the vehicle to achieve a maximum field of view, enhance the driver’s awareness and improve safety. The exterior mirror can also include safety and convenience features such as surround-view cameras, blind zone indicators, auto dimming glass, memory, power fold and forward/rear lighting.

The new-business win underscores Magna’s ability to bring innovative, future-focused products to market and help differentiate customers’ products. With its technology, expertise, size and scale, no other supplier is as ready as Magna is to lead in the new-mobility landscape.