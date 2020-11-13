IEWC acquires Jupiter Communications

In a strategic move that targets dynamic growth in the North American telecom, central offices and data centre markets, global wire, cable, and wire management provider IEWC has acquired Jupiter Communications, LLC, an industry leading supplier of telecommunications power and connectivity solutions.

“IEWC and Jupiter Communications have developed a strong partnership over five years, and this acquisition is the culmination of the exciting growth the two organizations have achieved through offering compelling new solutions to the telecom industry in North America,” says IEWC CEO Mike Veum. “Being in business for nearly 60 years, IEWC has a long-established reputation as one of the leading global providers of wire and cable materials to equipment manufacturers and sub-assemblers in an array of market verticals, including a strong presence in telecom and data centres in the United Kingdom. With this move, we are expanding into a global provider for telecom companies and data centres, enabling us to enter these North America markets with the deep expertise and customer relationships that Jupiter has earned through their 16 years in telecommunications.”

Global supply chain and logistics capabilities

Long-time customers of Jupiter Communications, who are primarily wireless, wireline, and cable television system integrators and DC power contractors, will benefit from the extensive global supply chain and logistics capabilities of IEWC, along with its domestic and international network of distribution centrres. Customers can expect to see increased availability, faster fulfillment, and broader product offerings as the two organizations integrate in the months ahead.

“Our success has come by being a difference maker, innovator, and partner to our customers and their affiliates,” adds Jamie Leonescu, founder and president of Jupiter Communications. “As we join the IEWC family, we will be able to build upon that value by expanding our supply chain and logistics capabilities and dramatically increasing our operational footprint in the US, Canada, and Mexico.”

Jamie will head up this new division for IEWC, continuing to lead the Jupiter Communications team and operations based in Chandler AZ.