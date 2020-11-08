Henkel launches Loctite B2B online shop

Henkel Adhesive Technologies has launched an online shop for a variety of ink and coating material samples under the Loctite brand. The user-friendly platform aims to simplify and accelerate the access to high-performance materials for business customers in this fast-growing sector.

The initiative is part of Henkel Adhesive Technologies’ digitalization strategy and aims to further expand its e-shop offering for industrial customers. The online shop for printed electronics product samples provides a different experience in comparing and selecting material solutions for smart applications. Users will find a broad overview and detailed information on key materials to effectively support their design challenges.

“With our new online shop for product samples we offer an efficient, user-friendly and customer-centric digital platform for business partners,” explains Beate Grobben, marketing and EIMEA business development head for printed electronics at Henkel. “It enables 24/7 browsing and an easy ordering process from a growing selection of Loctite conductive and non-conductive ink as well as coating materials for different industry needs. This offers tremendous support for customers to speed-up their design and prototyping phase in a rapidly growing market. We want to enable our customers to buy and test our materials in an easy and quick manner so they can print their electronics with Loctite. In the near future, we see a lot of potential to expand the online platform by offering technology solutions for other business areas as well.”

The new online shop for printed electronics is available under: www.print-your-electronics-with-loctite.com.