Gowanda expands its DYCO Electronics facility

Project enhances work flow, improves operational efficiency

November 22, 2020  EP&T Magazine


Electronics
Supply Chain
components
custom

Gowanda Components Group announced the competition of nearly 50% expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York. The 12,000-sq.-ft. expansion will help the company address market demand for its products, enhance work flow and improve operational efficiency.

DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York. Source: Gowanda Electronics

DYCO manufactures custom components and assemblies for the rail transportation industry so size and scale of those products played a role in the expansion.

DYCO also engineers custom solutions for aerospace, military, space, medical and industrial applications.

 

