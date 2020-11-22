Gowanda expands its DYCO Electronics facility

Gowanda Components Group announced the competition of nearly 50% expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York. The 12,000-sq.-ft. expansion will help the company address market demand for its products, enhance work flow and improve operational efficiency.

DYCO manufactures custom components and assemblies for the rail transportation industry so size and scale of those products played a role in the expansion.

DYCO also engineers custom solutions for aerospace, military, space, medical and industrial applications.