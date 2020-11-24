FedDev lends scale up support to Toronto tech firm

In hopes of unlocking the potential for market growth and job creation FedDev Ontario announced its investment of $1-million to support the scale-up of Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc. (AOMS Technologies), a leading Canadian technology company based in Toronto.

AOMS Technologies is working to scale-up, commercialize and adapt its patented fiber-optic and digital internet of things (IoT) platforms LumiRem, LumiCon, and LumiAPM, used widely across the environmental remediation sector, as it prepares for expansion into new markets, including the construction sector, with the vision of making smart construction sites a new reality.

IoT solutions have been deployed successfully

The company’s data sensing technology is designed to withstand extreme industrial conditions in addition to being recoverable and reusable for future projects. Its cloud-based IoT solutions have been deployed successfully in a wide range of harsh environments including: corrosive environments; heavy industries; high voltage environments; difficult to access locations; extreme temperatures; and explosion-prone environments. The Lumi platforms are designed for the remote inspection of assets, buildings, civil infrastructures, and machinery equipment, enabling data to be obtained without stepping foot on a work site, which is beneficial in a social distancing environment as a result of COVID-19.

With FedDev Ontario support, AOMS Technologies expects to grow its revenue substantially over the next three years and create 17 skilled jobs across Toronto, primarily in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“AOMS Technology is an exciting local technology company and our Government’s investment is supporting the creation of 17 good jobs right here in Toronto. It is strategic investments like this that will enable businesses across the country to scale-up and grow into the post-pandemic economy.” Says Han Dong, Member of Parliament for Don Valley North.

Scale up and expand in new markets

“We are very excited and grateful for this incredible financial support that will enable AOMS Technologies to scale up and expand in new markets. This funding will create an opportunity for us to develop innovative IoT products and contribute to the Ontario’s economic growth through hiring local talent,” says Hamid Alemohammad, CEO, AOMS Technologies.

AOMS Technologies was established in 2014 after its three founders met in graduate school at the University of Waterloo. Today, the company’s IoT solutions are recognized as the new industry standard in several sectors including construction and the environmental remediation industry.

AOMS Technologies’ industrial IoT platforms use patented technologies to help industries collect mission-critical data and generate insightful information to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, increase safety, and improve environmental sustainability.