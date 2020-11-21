Digi-Key speeds up quoting experience

Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, announced that it has launched a refreshed Quote Manager tool for customers. Digi-Key’s self-service tool allows customers to quickly and easily generate quotes with secure pricing, accessible from any device or location.

“The newly refreshed Quote Manager tool gives our customers a more consistent and easy-to-use experience,” says Tom Treichel, senior director of global assigned accounts for Digi-Key. “We heard from our customers that they wanted access to all of our pricing, availability and quoting information instantly, and we’re excited about this option for those who don’t want to wait for an email or phone call to be returned. This tool allows our customers to receive the information they want instantly, and secure the pricing they receive for 30 days.”

The recently refreshed Quote Manager tool allows any registered customer who is logged into the website the ability to generate an official Digi-Key quote for any project, component or BOM. Customers can upload and download lists, with PDF format available. Quote Manager also features the ability to secure pricing for 30 days on every item in the quote, and the downloadable quotes are sharable with colleagues and other collaborators. The tool is now available in all global languages and currencies.

“I love the new design for quotes,” said Jennifer Priebe, test solutions engineering for IBM. “Digi-Key has the most user-friendly site I work with, especially for being able to create and email myself quotes.”

Digi-Key offers the largest selection of electronic components in stock and available for immediate shipment, and with customers able to instantly procure secure quotes on these products, they will be able to receive quoted products that much faster with in-stock items arriving in 48 hours or less to most parts of the world.

Digi-Key to distribute Mag Layers

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution of Mag Layers USA MMD series molded power inductors. This partnership is part of Digi-Key’s global Marketplace initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

Mag Layers USA’s molded power inductors have a magnetic metal powder core and internal wire coil in a shielded construction for today’s DC/DC applications and power supplies. The MMD series of inductors are produced on state-of-the-art manufacturing lines utilizing second generation automotive grade robotics. These shielded power inductors feature soft saturating core materials in consumer, industrial and automotive grades.

“We are pleased to include Mag Layers USA in our Marketplace solution,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “Mag Layers USA’s offerings for a variety of consumer, industrial and automotive grade clients further round out our power inductor offerings and feature many high levels of compliance that our customers are looking for, from no conflict minerals to Reach and RoHS compliance.”

NA deal with Atrix Omega electronic vacuum

Digi-Key has also recently expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution of the Atrix Omega Supreme Electronic Vacuum.

The vacuum is an ultrafine H12 immediate containment option for cleaning static-sensitive equipment, addressing dust, foreign object damage (FOD), and other contamination concerns. The vacuum and accessories are ESD-safe which provides a static path to safely ground and removes dangerous static electricity that may damage sensitive electronic parts.