Delta Electronics acquires Trihedral

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced it has closed the acquisition of Trihedral Engineering Ltd., a SCADA and IIoT software company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Under the terms of the agreement, Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta, acquired 100% of Trihedral’s interests.

The acquisition represents a key part of Delta’s long-term strategy in its industrial automation and system integration portfolios – and is expected to help facilitate a broader business in digitized manufacturing. Delta plans to use its existing global sales and service network to expand Trihedral’s signature VTScada software solution globally. Integrating Delta hardware and Trihedral software will allow both to play on their strengths in the rapidly growing fields of Automation, AI and Data Analytics.

Smart manufacturing, building & micro-grid

“Together, Delta and Trihedral will foster significant synergies – adding value both for our employees and customers worldwide,” said Simon Chang, president and COO of Delta Electronics, Inc. “Trihedral’s leadership in SCADA software development will bring considerable benefits for our organization, as we focus on smart manufacturing, smart building and smart micro-grid solutions.”

Trihedral will keep both its namesake brand and management team. Delta will leverage Trihedral’s expertise in a range of field applications and industries, including water treatment, oil and gas, among others. Founded in 1986, Trihedral serves customers in more than 100 countries. Its proprietary VTScada software is widely used in large power, water treatment and other mission critical infrastructure installations across North America.