Coventor and CMC Microsystems expand collaboration

Coventor, a Lam Research Company, and CMC Microsystems, manager of Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN), announced an expanded technology sharing collaboration, bringing advanced software platforms to Canadian academic and startup organizations. CMC Microsystems will now offer Coventor’s SEMulator3D process modeling software to CNDN participants, adding to the existing availability of the CoventorMP MEMS Design Platform.

In addition, CMC Microsystems will offer a discounted price for CoventorMP to startups participating in CMC’s Virtual Incubator Environment (VIE) program. Specifically designed for startups in Canada and around the world, the VIE program provides access to state-of-the-art tools for design and simulation at extremely competitive rates and is aligned with CMC’s mission of lowering barriers to technology adoption.

Make leading edge technologies accessible

For Gordon Harling, president and CEO of CMC Microsystems, this collaboration is essential to make leading edge technologies accessible to Canadian innovators.

“Entrepreneurs and researchers need access to the best available tools to develop innovative products and solutions,” Harling says. “Coventor tools such as SEMulator3D are essential for entrepreneurs and researchers to bring their ideas to light, and thanks to this agreement, we can offer it to our customers at very accessible pricing.”

For Harling, this is not only part of CMC’s core mission, but also part of its contribution to the Canadian economy. “By providing entrepreneurs and researchers with the right tools and expertise, we help position them for growth. By supporting innovation, we are helping support the economic recovery which will be fueled in large part by advanced technologies and new ideas,” Harling adds.

Canada’s National Design Network

“CMC is an extremely valuable collaborator to Coventor,” says David Fried, VP computational products, Lam Research. “We enthusiastically support CMC’s efforts to foster innovation in semiconductor process development and MEMS design automation in Canada, by providing Coventor’s market-leading products to participating organizations in Canada’s National Design Network. Through our collaboration, Coventor will deliver first-class process modeling and MEMS design automation tools to Canada’s most advanced technology development organizations.”

SEMulator3D is a process modeling and analysis platform that can be used for fast and accurate “virtual fabrication” of semiconductor and MEMS devices, allowing engineers to understand manufacturing effects early in the development process. The platform can be used with all processes in integrated semiconductor manufacturing, regardless of device type and processing complexity, and can identify process problems prior to fabrication while reducing time-consuming and costly silicon learning cycles.

CoventorMP is used by leading MEMS companies worldwide to predict the complex, multi-physics behavior of MEMS devices, and to study design and manufacturing issues that cannot be easily understood using conventional MEMS design software. Coventor’s on-going focus has resulted in MEMS-specific capabilities and simulation expertise only available to CoventorMP users.