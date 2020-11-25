Cogiscan enters strategic partnership with Mycronic

Cogiscan Inc., Bromont QC-based provider of track, trace and control (TTC) & IIoT solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, has reached a strategic partnership with Mycronic AB to provide machine connectivity for Industry 4.0 applications. Mycronic’s full range of SMT equipment and software, including printing, dispensing, placement, optical inspection and component storage solutions, combined with Cogiscan’s multiprotocol connectivity platform, create a powerful offering of integrated machine and software systems for the printed circuit board assembly market.

This partnership will enhance Mycronic’s existing offering by providing plug-and-play machine communication solutions – using standard protocols such as CAMX, CFX and SECS/GEM, as well as tailored interfaces to leading proprietary and commercial MES’s – to customers who are embarking on Smart Factory initiatives. The end result will be faster time-to-value for electronics manufacturers who are looking to achieve full digitalization of their operations.

pcb assembly equipment

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Mycronic for the long term to complement their innovative pcb assembly equipment and software with robust IIoT technology,” says Vincent Dubois, CEO at Cogiscan.

“Factory digitization has become a top priority for electronics manufacturers, and efficient factory-wide communication is key in building tomorrow’s Industry 4.0 solutions. We believe Cogiscan’s connectivity technology and expertise are an excellent asset for us in helping our customers achieve success,” adds Clemens Jargon, acting senior VP assembly solutions high flex at Mycronic.