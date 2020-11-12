CMC Microsystems and Xanadu partner to showcase quantum applications

CMC Microsystems announced a partnership with Xanadu Quantum Technologies, a Canadian quantum technology company, and one of the world’s leading photonic quantum hardware providers. Xanadu’s mission is to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere.

Together, CMC and Xanadu have launched the Xanadu Quantum Sandbox a set of services available to researchers, free of charge, to support the creation of new applications for quantum computing.

Free support services include:

Exclusive, early access to Xanadu quantum computers.

Free cloud time on Xanadu systems, for up to six months.

Free expert support from quantum computing experts at CMC Microsystems and Xanadu.

Knowledgeable support in applying for government programs to fund follow-on development.

The goal of this program is to identify and explore exciting, new applications for Xanadu’s near-term quantum computers, which carry out a calculation called “Gaussian Boson Sampling” or GBS. GBS is performed by encoding a matrix in a large, programmable optical interferometer, and pulses containing a few photons each are sent through the optical circuit to probe its structure.

GBS algorithms can be applied to a wide range of optimization problems. For a summary of the known applications of GBS to date visit https://arxiv.org/abs/1912.07634.

CMC and Xanadu are looking for interesting use cases for GBS to showcase. To share your idea visit the Xanadu Quantum Sandbox for more information. Deadline for submission is November 30th, 2020, and is open to everyone in the world, public or private sector.