AIM Solder adds manufacturing facility in Malaysia

November 22, 2020  EP&T Magazine


AIM Solder, Montreal-based, global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is recently announce the addition of its new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia.

Aim Solder has recently added a full-line manufacturing facility in Malaysia. Source: AIM Solder

The new 12,000-sq.-ft. plant will provide locally made solder paste, liquid flux, bar solder, cored and solid wire. The fully-staffed facility will also provide sales support and customer service alongside the firm’s technical support to an expanding customer base in Malaysia.

“Due to the support of our customers and partners globally, AIM has been growing steadily throughout the past decade.  In recent years, we have doubled the sizes of our operations in Europe and North America and have expanded our operations in Asia. The addition of the new facility in Penang strengthens our commitment to support the growing demand for electronic assembly solutions in Southeast Asia,” said David Suraski, executive VP assembly materials division.

 

