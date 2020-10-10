York University offers online intensive Cyber Security program

In response to the demand for fast reskilling as a result of the pandemic, the York University School of Continuing Studies will launch a new intensive format of its Cyber Security program this November to help address the critical and growing cyber security skills gap in Canada and worldwide.

In just 12-weeks graduates will earn the Certificate in Cyber Security Fundamentals and the Certificate in Advanced Cyber Security from York University. In addition, students will also be prepared to successfully write the exam for the CISSP designation.

“The need to safeguard data is more critical now than ever. As Canada’s leader in providing accelerated, online certificate programs in emerging technical fields, the new short intensive format of our Cyber Security program will allow graduates to quickly reskill or upskill in this in-demand field. In just a few short weeks, graduates will have the confidence and skill set to pursue their cyber security ambitions and provide vital protection to individuals, communities, and organizations against cyber threats” says Tracey Taylor-O’Reilly, assistant VP continuing studies.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a considerable talent shortage of cyber security professionals worldwide. According to a 2019 cyber security workforce study conducted by (ISC)2, the global cyber security workforce needs to grow by 145 per cent to fill demand for skilled workers. In this post-pandemic world, this skills gap has only been further compounded.

Graduates of the short intensive Cyber Security program will have the skills and confidence to pursue a career in this vital field and help protect people and organizations’ digital assets during this unprecedented time and thereafter.

Marina DeBona, Program Manager at the School of Continuing Studies shared, “The Cyber Security program launched in 2016 as a part-time accelerated format. Each certificate takes five months to complete and allows working professionals to upskill rapidly while still balancing family or full-time work commitments. Now, with the introduction of the short intensive format, we can serve those individuals who need to upskill or reskill—not in 5 or 10 months—but in weeks.” Since its inception, over 400 students have graduated from the Cyber Security program.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the program will launch with a 100% online delivery in a format that combines live online sessions facilitated by expert instructors with asynchronous coursework online. Like a traditional boot camp, students will have three hours of live online class with instructors and peers and then additional hours of self-directed learning and career development work each day. In addition, students will benefit from a robust set of career services to help them assess their unique strengths, plan their career, find and secure opportunities in their field, and prepare for a successful start in their new role.

The School of Continuing Studies will launch additional “short-intensive” versions of its high-demand professional programs throughout 2021. The School’s programs are aligned with the fastest growing professions and largest labour market gaps. Because of this, the School has grown exponentially, with over 1,000 per cent growth in professional program enrolments over five years.

The School’s Cyber Security certificates, which were recognized for innovation and quality with a Program Award from the Canadian Association for University Continuing Education (CAUCE) in 2018, will continue to run part-time in January, May and September. The new Cyber Security Program short intensive is now open for registration with classes beginning November 2, 2020.