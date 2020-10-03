Vexos receives Health Canada Approval for the MVM Ventilator

Vexos Inc., a global electronics manufacturing services provider, announce that Health Canada has approved the Mechanical Ventilator Milano (MVM) ventilator for use under Interim Order. In May, Vexos signed a contract with the Government of Canada to manufacture and supply 10,000 MVM units as part of the national mobilization to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vexos will now start shipping the MVM ventilators to the Government of Canada.

Making ventilator

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vexos was one of the first manufacturing companies to offer expertise in global supply chain management and manufacturing with a state-of-the-art facility in Markham to support the build and distribution of the MVM ventilator. We are extremely proud to be collaborating with a diverse group of international innovators, Canadian governmental, institutional, and business entities who are all focused on delivering the MVM ventilator,” says Paul Jona, president and CEO for Vexos.

Critical shortage

The MVM Ventilator, developed by the International MVM Group, and manufactured by Vexos is an innovative, simple but powerful ventilator designed to address the specific needs for the care and recovery of severely affected COVID-19 patients. The International MVM group was formed in early 2020 to address the critical shortage of ventilators and grew quickly to include manufacturing partner Elemaster, physicists, engineers, and business leaders from around the world, including here in Canada: TRIUMF, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, SNOLAB, McDonald Institute and JMP Solutions.

“The agility shown by our team and our partners in achieving this major milestone to have the MVM ventilator approved in a short time is a testament to the strength of Vexos innovation and collaboration, supply chain expertise, and advanced engineering, quality & manufacturing capabilities. Our team and our partners have risen to this humanitarian challenge and helped strengthen Canada’s self-sufficiency during these unprecedented times. We are extremely proud to support Canada in the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wayne Hawkins, senior vice-president & general manager for Vexos Markham.