Ultra Librarian, Zuken work together

Ultra Librarian, a free cloud-based CAD library provider, announced its collaboration with Zuken Inc. to provide eCADSTAR users with a seamless process to search and download parts.

“Ultra Librarian’s goal is to provide resources to engineers that will allow them to increase productivity in the design phase,” says Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA. “This new integration is another step towards achieving that goal by providing eCADSTAR users seamless access to the time-saving resources available in Ultra Librarian directly within the tool.”

eCADSTAR provides a borderless electronic design environment that connects the engineering desktop with comprehensive online design, manufacturing services, and online educational content. Now, with a direct Ultra Librarian integration, users can browse parts, download, and design directly within eCADSTAR.

“We’re excited to announce eCADSTAR’s direct integration with Ultra Librarian,” adds Jeroen Leinders, global eCADSTAR solutions leader. “Users will now have access to all the information they need to make intelligent design decisions and expedite the design process with Ultra Librarian’s part information and CAD models.”

To learn more about eCADSTAR visit: www.ecadstar.com