Tech Soft 3D acquires Ceetron AS

Tech Soft 3D, a leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, has acquired Ceetron AS, specialists in developing 3D visualization technology for the computer aided engineering (CAE) community. This acquisition is in line with the company’s plans to fuel growth by investing in product development, scaling the company’s global reach and increasing its product offerings through acquisitions.

Tech Soft 3D has long been a provider of data access and engineering graphics software development kits (SDKs) to the CAE market, working with partners such as ANSYS, EXA (Dassault Systemes), Altair, Numeca, MathWorks, MapleSoft and CD Adapco (Siemens). Ceetron’s market-leading SDKs that are purpose-built for visualization of simulation results expand Tech Soft 3D’s SDK portfolio to better support programmers building applications for simulation and analysis targeting both web and desktop environments.

Empowering developers of engineering software

“Ceetron has been fueling innovation in CAE for 20+ years and Tech Soft 3D is excited to expand its portfolio to better serve our partners in the CAE space,” says Tech Soft 3D CEO Ron Fritz. “We remain focused on empowering developers of engineering software to build world class applications for manufacturing, building and construction and other industries, and the addition of the market-leading Ceetron technologies will help us do that on an even broader scale.”

Based in Norway and France, Ceetron offers SDKs to independent software vendors (ISV) in the CAE market for finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) data processing and 3D visualization. Their offering includes proven desktop and server-side components to read and process cross-solver CAE data, and to create and render CAE visualization models.