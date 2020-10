Sequitur Labs joins NVIDIA partner network

Sequitur Labs, provider of IoT security for connected devices, announced it has officially joined the NVIDIA Partner Network with full support for the NVIDIA Jetson platform and protection of IP at the edge.

The NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform powers a range of industrial IoT applications that require various performance levels – from AI-powered network video recorders (NVRs) to automated optical inspection (AOI) in high-precision manufacturing to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The Jetson platform supports cloud-native capabilities across the full lineup and packs unbeatable performance and energy efficiency in a tiny form factor, effectively bringing the power of modern AI, deep learning and inference to the edge.

Robust security framework

Sequitur’s EmSPARK Security Suite provides a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys and security-critical assets through the entire device lifecycle. It enables silicon hardware security features, secure device provisioning, and API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates and payload verification. In providing support for NVIDIA Jetson, Sequitur ensures that next-generation autonomous machines are protected on the devices themselves, not just as part of a network, to prevent them from being compromised – thereby securing ML/AI assets at the edge.

“We are pleased to join the NVIDIA Partner Network and support developers looking to deploy AI-powered autonomous machines, robotics, and AIoT applications using the Jetson platform,” said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO, Sequitur Labs. “While many people are fully aware of the need to secure their IP assets, oftentimes manufacturers open themselves up to vulnerabilities by not securing devices at the edge. We believe there is a real need to embed the EmSPARK Security Suite in conjunction with Jetson to provide true end-to-end protection of digital assets.”