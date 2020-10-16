Project Arrow vehicle design revealed

At CES 2020, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build, zero-emission concept vehicle named Project Arrow. An all-Canadian effort, it will be designed, engineered and built through the joint efforts of our world-class automotive supply sector and post-secondary institutions.

This week, APMA unveiled the winning design from a field of three finalists and nine complete submissions. The winning team hails from Carleton University’s School of Industrial Design in Ottawa. The chosen vehicle design answered all the requirements of the competition brief and we believe is a design that properly showcases Canada leadership in this space.

The global automotive market is entering a new era that is driven by the ‘ACES’ dynamic – Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared. Project Arrow is a lighthouse initiative that will showcase what Canada’s world-class automotive supply sector, its auto-tech SMEs and academic institutions can do on the global stage if we work together.

“We feel privileged to be making our mark on the growing Canadian auto industry while playing our part in pushing towards a zero emissions future. We designed this vehicle to represent what Canada is all about and can’t wait to see it on our roads someday,” says Kaj Hallgrimsson, on behalf of his colleagues, Jun-Won Kim, Mina Morcos and Matthew Schuetz from Carleton University.

As Project Arrow moves to the engineering phase, we are proud to announce that our vehicle build team will be led by Ontario Tech University and virtual build will be led by the Windsor Essex Economic Development Commission’s virtual reality CAVE.

To learn more, please visit: www.projectarrow.ca