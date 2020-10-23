POET and Sanan IC form joint venture company

POET Technologies Inc. and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. have signed a definitive joint venture contract and have applied for the registration of Super Photonics Xiamen Co., Ltd. to provide a new generation of cost-effective, high-performance optical engines to transceiver module manufacturers, systems suppliers, data center operators and network providers globally.

POET and Sanan IC are forming Super Photonics with the recent signing of the definitive joint venture agreements and the registration of the company in Xiamen, PRC. The venture has been capitalized with a commitment of cash and manufacturing know-how from Sanan IC and intellectual property and design know-how from POET. Super Photonics will assemble, test, package and sell optical engines, a primary component of optical transceivers that transmit data between switches and servers in data centers and between data centres and metro areas. Modular pluggable transceivers represent a major portion of the capital spending for equipment by companies such as Google, Alibaba, Facebook, Tencent and others engaged in building hyperscale data centres.

Advanced optical engine designs

“Sanan IC is dedicating significant capital and management talent to this new joint venture,” says Raymond Cai, CEO of Sanan IC. “We strongly believe that by combining Sanan IC’s manufacturing capabilities and devices with POET’s advanced optical engine designs, Super Photonics will be able to offer highly attractive solutions to the data communications and telecommunications markets.”

“Super Photonics is both the culmination of a long path for POET and the beginning of a new phase in our growth and development as a company,” adds Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman and CEO of POET Technologies, Inc. “We cannot overstate the importance of this moment and the depth of our commitment to making this joint venture a resounding success.”

Super Photonics intends to design, manufacture and sell products for a variety of applications, including optical engines for transceivers used in data centres and for the fiber-based segments of the 5G communications market, each among the highest growth segments of the data communications and telecommunications markets.

Headquartered in Toronto, POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on its Optical Interposer, a platform that allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit was founded in 2014 and is based in Xiamen City in the Fujian Province of China, operating as a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.