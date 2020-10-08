OTI Lumionics joins Quantum Industry Canada

OTI Lumionics, developer of advanced materials for consumer electronics, announced that it is a founding member of Quantum Industry Canada, a technology industry association with a mission to ensure that Canadian quantum innovation and talent is translated into Canadian business success and economic prosperity.

OTI joins 24 other founding members, representing Canada’s most commercial-ready quantum technologies covering applications in quantum computing, quantum sensors, communications, quantum-safe cryptography.

Canadian academic researchers in quantum science and technology are world class and have great global impact in these fields – Canada has punched above its weight in basic research. Now, a global transition is underway from basic research to commercialization and industrial applications of quantum technology. The QIC was created to ensure that Canada remains a global leader in this new emerging industry and seizes the opportunity created by years of public investment into scientific research.

“While quantum computing continues to develop, now is the time for IT leaders to start paying attention and invest,” says Michael Helander, co-founder and CEO of OTI Lumionics. “Companies that are making early investments in technology today will very likely be the market leaders when the technology does mature. We have seen this same trend happen before in AI, big data, mobile and internet technologies. As a founding member, we are looking forward to providing Canadian businesses the resources needed to advance their products and position themselves as market leaders.”

Members will collaborate and coordinate to communicate Canada’s quantum readiness to a global audience of technology ecosystems, talent and investors. QIC will also support Canadian quantum start-ups and mature players through access to expertise in intellectual property and go to market strategies. The association will work together with the provincial and federal governments to strategically support this emerging industry.

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) has identified Quantum technology as a $142.4 billion opportunity that could employ 229,000 Canadians by 20401. Canada is already a leader in Quantum research and development, ranked first in per capita spending with over one billion dollars invested since 2005 (ranked #1 overall in quantum computing research, #5 overall).

“The US, EU and China are aggressively funding quantum R&D and seeding technology ecosystems. Canada’s leadership in quantum is an important opportunity for Canada to position itself as the provider of advanced quantum components and solutions to emerging global technology ecosystems, grow our global market share and return a benefit to Canadians” adds Michele Mosca, Board Co-Chair for Quantum Industry Canada.

“The use of quantum technology in healthcare, pharmaceutical research, resource management, finance, telecommunications and security will be transformative to the global economy in the coming decades. Canadian companies and governments should start thinking about their quantum strategies now. They stand to benefit from access to the technology being developed by Canada’s quantum technology companies” says Jennifer Elliott, Co-Chair of Quantum Industry Canada.

Companies and Organizations looking to leverage quantum innovation in their own business are encouraged to contact QIC for partnership and affiliate opportunities.

The consortium is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and meets on a quarterly basis.