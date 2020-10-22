Interpower to host virtual global trade show

Interpower Corp., an electrical power cord and component manufacturer, is hosting a Virtual Trade Show Booth to connect with its customers, as well as industry professionals. Hosted at the firm’s headquarters in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the event will be held on Tuesday October 27th, 2020. This Virtual Booth launch follows a year of quarantines and travel restrictions that prompted show postponements and cancellations.

“We’re confident our virtual environment will help customers and industry professionals learn more about our power system components made in Iowa, U.S.A.,” says Ralph Bright, Interpower vice-president of marketing. “This includes North American and international power cords, hospital-grade cords and sets, inlets and outlets, outdoor outlets and power accessories—and our industry-unique 1-week manufacturing lead-time.”

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With a single click, viewers can access videos, product-line information, and white papers. Clicking ‘Quick links’ below each category provides direct access. Browsers can gain immediate assistance by clicking on the ‘Chat’ icon in the bottom right of the browser to speak directly to a knowledgeable Interpower representative. In fact, this live chat service will be available online every Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Central Standard Time) until the end of the year, according to Bright. Viewers may also access Interpower’s complete website for additional product support from the top of the page.

A unique aspect of the Interpower virtual booth is the compendium of past trade show questions answered in a “live” booth setting. Over the years both trade show attendees and presenters were polled about the most incisive and most frequent trade show questions asked. This exclusive industry content is a must-see segment of the Interpower virtual booth, says Bright.

“We know industry professionals are eager to return to trade shows and expos to demonstrate their quality products,” Bright adds. “They love what they do—they want to reconnect in a safe manner. Our sincere hope is that our virtual booth will help them reconnect at a time when our industry is ready to ramp-up again.”

For more information on Interpower products, contact Interpower’s customer service department at (800) 662-2290, or at info@interpower.com