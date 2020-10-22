Mouser debuts technical resource centre

Global distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. recently unveiled its redesigned Technical Resource Center, which contains the firm’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and methods technology and solutions journal, plus related product information, in a searchable repository.

Mouser’s refreshed Technical Resource Center enables customers to quickly and easily find technical and product information across all of its website. The front page of the re-designed centre includes links to applications & technologies sites and Mouser’s Bench Talk blog, as well as featured articles, videos and eBooks. The page also includes a link to Mouser’s conversion calculators – practical tools to help engineers of all skill levels speed their processes.

“Part of what makes Mouser the NPI leader is providing engineers with a full suite of information on the latest products, applications, and solutions,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser’s senior VP marketing. The refined technical resource centre makes it easy for customers to find essential technical data and application information plus blogs and articles that offer industry insight and context.

The online technical centre features a search bar with Advanced Type Ahead function, which allows customers to begin entering search terms and receive suggestions to help narrow the search.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/technical-resources