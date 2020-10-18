M2S Electronics amps up local manufacturing

M2S Electronics, member of the Narvi consortium, a world leader in the design and the assembly of electronic & electromechanical systems, recently invested $ 2.5-million into industry 4.0 infrastructure with the purchase of additional state-of-the-art production equipment.

As a result, the firm can now provide enhancements in capacity and services for Quebec-based businesses – especially those that decide to relocate their electronic production in Quebec.

Automation 4.0 makes us competitive

“On the strength of its excellent financial health, M2S Electronics offers a real alternative to repatriate electronic productions from Quebec customers on our soil,” says Jean-Daniel Binant, development executive director, M2S Electronics. “Moreover, for many of our own productions, for some in Asia since the beginning of the 2000s, we have started more than two years ago to repatriate them to Quebec because automation 4.0 makes us competitive locally while reducing risk in the supply chain such as we have just experienced it with the Covid-19,” Binant continues.

In 2019, M2S Electronics was awarded the Performance Québec – Grande Mention award for excellence of its world-class quality system. The firm actively serves the land transport, energy and infrastructure, buildings, medical and industrial sectors.