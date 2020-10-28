LoRa Alliance releases LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Spec

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), has published the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Link Layer (L2) Specification. This latest definition of the LoRaWAN standard includes all required implementation elements to facilitate LoRaWAN deployments globally.

According to industry research firm IoT Analytics, LoRaWAN is the most adopted LPWAN technology to date, representing more than one third of all deployments globally. This market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 42% over the coming 5 years.

“One of the key goals of the LoRa Alliance has been the simplification of end-to-end deployments for the internet of things,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Today, I am proud to announce we have achieved this goal with the release of the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 specification. Our focus, as we developed this update to the specification, was to ensure that it would provide every element needed for easy development, certification testing and deployment. This complete package will further accelerate mass IoT and support our members and end-users as they roll out their LoRaWAN solutions worldwide.”

The new specifications package includes:

– LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 L2 Specification;

– LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Certification requirements document and Program;

– LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) update for end-device pre-certification and regression tests;

– LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Reference Code for end-devices, which meets certification;

– LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 LoRaWAN Certification Protocol (TS009)

This new specifications package accelerates development with LoRaWAN by providing a pre-defined reference implementation, which can serve as an example or even a starting point to develop a product. Once the product is ready, the developer can then verify that it meets LoRaWAN certification requirements using the LCTT, before seeking formal certification.

The package was created against Regional Parameters RP2-1.0.1, which is part of the complete LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 package. Additionally, the update to the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 L2 Specification includes mainly clarifications that ensure interoperability while further simplifying the development, deployment and management of LoRaWAN networks. Finally, new security features augment the protocol’s inherent strong security.

Some of the key changes implemented in the new specifications package include: