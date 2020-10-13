Heilind partners with ITT Cannon

Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its portfolio with the addition of ITT Cannon – a global market leader in the design and manufacture of harsh environment connector solutions. The distribution agreement positions Heilind as a global partner for ITT Cannon, authorizing the sale of these products in the American, European and Asian markets.

In the Americas, the agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. Heilind and ICC will offer the full ITT Cannon product portfolio.

“This strategic partnership marks a major milestone for us,” says Alan Clapp, VP Heilind Electronics. “The diversity and technology behind ITT Cannon’s solutions, combined with Heilind’s strong sales support and expertise, present a wealth of new options to high-reliability and mil-aero customers around the world.”

Anh Phan, VP sales and marketing for ITT Cannon, echoed the sentiment. “From harness manufactures to defense OEMs and medical solutions providers, this strategic engagement will provide both organizations with a deeper level of customer centricity and a robust pipeline for new, global opportunities,” said Phan.

ITT Cannon’s products are designed for harsh environment applications in a variety of markets, including aerospace and defense, space, industrial, rail, medical and energy.