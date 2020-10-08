Halifax wearable firm creates Covid tool for seniors

Tenera Care, a Halifax-based wearable technology and data analytics firm, has created a tool for contact tracing in long term care facilities.

The wearable device pinpoints an individual’s location within 15cm, providing an extremely effective level of accuracy in managing contact tracing when worn by all residents, staff, and visitors to a facility. During a global pandemic, this technology provides a level of transparency and visibility and means only people who need to be quarantined, are quarantined.

A widespread installation of this platform presents an opportunity for public health, as Tenera has been in discussions with provincial governments to finance the installation of the platform in long term care facilities. On top of the health benefits, the platform creates efficiencies in scheduling, with tangible savings to staffing costs.

Tenera sees the future of this platform in other industries like manufacturing.