Diverse becomes authorized disty for Raltron

Diverse Electronics has reached an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Raltron Electronics, a global player in the high performance frequency management, RF wireless antenna, RF connector and cable assembly markets. Headquartered in Miami FL, with its on-site R&D and manufacturing facilities, the firm offers a wide product range that includes crystals and oscillators, ceramic resonators, filters, antennas, RF connectors and cable assemblies.

“Diverse is especially pleased to be able to add Raltron to its already high-caliber line card,” says Diverse president Rick Masciotra. “Raltron has a very strong reputation in the industry and, because they manufacture their own products, they are able to add that extra level of quality control and at a better price point – savings that we’re able to pass along to our customers.”

Raltron provides attractive lead times and local engineering support, while also offering fast turnaround on locally-manufactured custom crystal/silicone solutions. Used in copious applications, these components mainly span across the consumer, IoT, smart metering, security, server/storage, medical and automotive categories.