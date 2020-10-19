Bittele speeds up its quick-turn pcb assembly service

With the goal of expediting its already speedy printed circuit board (pcb) assembly services, Markham ON-based Bittele Electronics Inc. has implemented a new quick-turn turnkey assembly service that enables prototyping and low-volume production of pcbs that ship in as little as six days.

Specializing in full turn-key pcb assembly for prototype quantities, as well as small-volume to mid-volume production runs, Bittele’s manufacturing facility features state-of-the-art automated pcb assembly equipment, focused on providing customers with the fastest turn time possible in order to meet any customer’s needs, according to Bittele CEO Ben Yang.

Now employ 52 people

“We invested in the Markham facility in June 2019 and now employ 52 people in Ontario. Using world class, high-tech equipment, we supply pcbs to many customers across Canada,” says Yang.

Since 2003, Bittele Electronics has offered pcb manufacturing and assembly services to clients in the aerospace, military, medical, and commercial industries, ranging from simple prototypes pcbs to complex designs.

“Quality is Bittele’s number one priority. With this announcement customers will receive the same high-quality pcb fabrication and assembly, but now at a reduced turn time,” Yang adds.

Bittele offers rush turnkey pcb assembly – made in Ontario. The firm procures parts using only trusted North American vendors. Orders ship to customers via FedEx International Priority to ensure pcb are delivered as soon as possible. To ensure proper manufacturability and the lowest manufacturing costs, Bittele pre-checks all design files before production.