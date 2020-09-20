TTI partners with TE Automotive

TTI Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, continues to strengthen its partnership with TE Connectivity. Already the largest distributor of the TE product portfolio and winner of TE’s global distributor of the year award in both 2018 and 2019, the companies are now partnered to deliver solutions and support tailored specifically for manufactures in the automotive market segment.

“I am happy to confirm that TTI continues to broaden our assortment of TE Connectivity products with the recent partnering with TE Automotive”, says Lew LaFornara, VP product and supplier marketing for TTI. “The addition of the TE automotive products to our stocking profile will benefit our customers from both an available to sell standpoint as well as a technical support.”

Asif Mansur, TE Connectivity senior director, marketing, distribution and inside sales automotive Americas, commented, “TE Automotive and TTI have partnered to deliver unmatched technical knowledge and available inventory to support the needs of our shared customers as they design and build the vehicles of the future.”