Mouser unveils new customer resource centre

Mouser Electronics Inc., an authorized component distributor, has recently unveiled its new Customer Resource Center, which allows customers to easily take advantage of its online purchasing services and tools through a central hub containing everything customers need to optimize the purchasing process. Customers can simply click the name of desired tool, and then view or request what they need.

The resource centre allows customers to access and learn how to view or track orders, request technical support and data sheets, or place orders via API or EDI through Order Automation. The easy-to-use hub helps Mouser customers quickly get more information for parts and any other assistance they require for purchasing.

Improves our online resources

“Mouser continually assesses and improves our online resources to help buyers and engineers manage their product specifications and purchases,” says Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s VP of Americas customer service and sales. “We are very excited to add this new Customer Resource Center to our website to help customers streamline the buying process as we continue to make it our mission to provide best-in-class service around the world.”

The Customer Resource Center houses a full suite of productivity tools from Mouser, including the FORTE intelligent BOM tool and Price and Availability Assistant, as well as information on creating a My Mouser account for even easier online ordering.

To learn more about the Customer Resource Center, visit https://www.mouser.com/customer-resource-center.