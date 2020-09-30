Mouser E-book explores AI applications

Mouser Electronics Inc. has released an E-book that explores cutting-edge applications for artificial intelligence (AI) in areas such as speech therapy, flu prevention, and wildlife protection.

Artificial Intelligence: The Next Wave in Life Sciences, the first eBook from the Intelligent Revolution series, was compiled by experts from Mouser and the life science industry The captivating new AI series is the latest addition to Mouser’s award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program.

“We are excited to provide this type of enlightening content for our customers and followers. AI has revolutionized many high-profile industries, and we are now seeing this groundbreaking technology applied to new applications in life sciences,” says Kevin Hess, senior VP, marketing at Mouser Electronics.

The eBook features an article about Tanya Berger-Wolf, a computational ecologist at the Ohio State University, as well as insightful contributions from noted science writer David Freedman. The first article explores Berger-Wolf’s use of AI in matching photographs to specific animals, a critical function in wildlife protection. Specific animal matching enables scientists to determine whether a population is increasing or declining, and to determine how much funding and land should be allocated to protect the animal population.

Freedman’s contributions explore the role of AI in two medical applications: analyzing the sounds of coughs to track flu outbreaks, and identifying patterns in brain scans to predict the outcomes of speech therapy.