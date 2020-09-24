LeddarTech acquires Phantom Intelligence assets

LeddarTech, a Quebec City-based provider in level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, has acquired the assets of Phantom Intelligence, including all of its intellectual property and technology.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Intelligence is recognized for its expertise in signal processing and LiDAR technology that protects vulnerable road users (VRUs) and improves the safety and fluidity of travel by offering solutions that enable reliable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

This move represents the second acquisition by LeddarTech in the last three months. In July, LeddarTech acquired VayaVision, an Israel-based sensor-fusion and perception technology company. The acquisition of Phantom Intelligence provides LeddarTech access to specific LiDAR designs, software, and associated customer and partner projects. The company and its intellectual property will transition under the LeddarTech brand.

“The Phantom Intelligence acquisition further advances our strategy to aggregate and consolidate automotive sensing technologies, enabling LeddarTech to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers at lower costs,” says Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech. “At LeddarTech we have, despite the COVID 19 pandemic, accelerated our drive towards serving multiple transportation and vehicle markets with end-to-end sensing solutions that provide our ADAS and AD customers a faster path to market at lower costs.”