Keysight bolsters technical support service

Keysight Technologies Inc., a leading test & measurement solutions provider has expanded its KeysightCare program to provide a growing customer base with fast, reliable access to priority technical support.

KeysightCare is a scalable and comprehensive support model offering best-in-class test and measurement expertise through a dedicated, proactive single point of contact for instruments, software, application measurements and test. This integrated support model is now available with five tiers to meet the specific hardware, software and technical support needs of customers.

The newest offering in the KeysightCare portfolio is KeysightCare Technical Support, tailored to cover all Keysight instruments at a customer site, regardless of performance level, use model, warranty period or discontinuance status. Since November 2018, classic KeysightCare Assured is included with the majority of newly delivered Keysight instruments and software. However, customers still operate previously acquired equipment in R&D and manufacturing test setups, which require fast predictable access to technical support experts.

KeysightCare Technical Support provides for committed response time from a live technical support expert, as well as access to technical expertise through the KeysightCare portal and a knowledge center 24×7, which contains decades of R&D expertise in thousands of technical articles and programming examples on leading edge technologies.