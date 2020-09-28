Introspect Technology among fastest growing firms in Québec

Creators of a new category electronic design and validation tools, Montreal-based Introspect Technology has ranked 34th on L‘Actualité’s 2020 Growth Leaders list.

This list was established based on submissions by Québec companies entered in the Canada’s Top Growing Companies competition, a partnership of The Globe and Mail and L’Actualité, a leading French-language public affairs magazine in Canada. The ranking is based on Introspect Technology’s revenue growth from 2016 to 2019, which achieved 202%.

Innovative test and measurement equipment

Founded in 2012 through self-funding, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. The firm’s products combine high performance with ultra-compactness and attractive price economy, according to company CEO Dr. Mohamed Hafed. Introspect Technology’s pioneering technology replaces large rooms’ worth of equipment with devices that can literally fit into a single briefcase and without compromising on performance.

“A few years ago, we set out to do for electronic testing what the smartphone did for the computer,” Hafed says. “In looking at a smartphone, we saw a compute device providing compute access to more people in more circumstances. Similarly, we created a new category of test equipment that provided world-class equipment availability and ease of use to a wide range of engineers operating across a wide range of engineering disciplines. We did not fit in any conventional category; we created our own one, which filled a major gap at large companies,” he adds.

Electronic production process

With its award-winning products and associated powerful software suite, Introspect Technology filled this new niche – and across such a wide spectrum in the electronic production process – with demonstrated ease.

Whether it is the next smartphone or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, the firm’s tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products.

“In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow’s technology today’s possibility,” concludes Hafed.