EP&T to host supply chain virtual event

All supply chains face risks caused by unpredictable events, such as trade wars, natural disasters and data breaches, that often lead to multiple disruptions. Most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a large scale impact on both demand and supply, exemplifying the need for stronger supply chains.

In an effort to gain clarity in these uncertain times, EP&T Magazine will present a virtual event to discuss these topics on October 8th. EP&T has assembled industry experts to share their knowledge in the component distribution field, along with a panel of varied members of the electronics supply ecosystem in Canada.

Look at the challenges facing industry

Centered around the pandemic’s impact on component supply streams, the virtual gathering aims to deliver a compelling look at the challenges facing industry supply chains. How do we manage current shortages, component sourcing, second sourcing and how to succeed during these uncertain times.

Hosted by EP&T Editor Stephen Law, the event will be opened by leading industry analyst Dale Ford of the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA), who will share the latest research and analysis of the current state of our supply chain, and how its future is likely to unfold over the coming months and years. Attendees will get a first look at the latest statistics, while looking at the drivers of change that have all been accelerated by the pandemic.

Leading experts in supply chain

Attendees will be privy to a second presentation delivered by Fusion Worldwide, a trusted sourcing partner specializing in assisting component purchasers overcome their supply chain challenges.

The guest panel of industry representatives will include a contract electronics manufacturer, an integral and immersed player on the front lines of such supply chain issues. We will also hear from a leading edge design house, ultimately responsible for the components that go into today’s designs.

Also speaking from the electronics front lines will be a component distributor and a manufacturers’ representative, providing listeners with their daily challenges of getting face-time with engineers and designers.

Click here to register for the event