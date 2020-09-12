EMA Design Automation delivers pcb design education

EMA Design Automation Inc. a full-service provider of electronic eesign automation (EDA) solutions, has decided to sponsor the newly formed Printed Circuit Engineering Association (PCEA) (www.pce-a.org) because of their mutual understanding of the importance of driving awareness and education throughout the PCB industry.

“Our collaborative efforts with the PCEA reinforce our main goal that has always been to provide our customers with the right tools and support to address their business needs,” said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA.

The PCEA is an international network of printed circuit engineers that was formed as a means for education and to promote the exchange of information within the pcb industry. Printed circuit engineers need to have a comprehensive understanding of all phases of pcb design from concept, engineering development, and standards implementation to manufacturing (including fabrication), assembly, test, and compliance. EMA and the PCEA both understand this need. EMA has already been diligently supporting engineers with their ongoing educational webinar series, as well as the publication of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to PCB Design” that is a free book empowering engineers with the knowledge needed to understand the complexities of the PCB design process.

“PCEA is very excited and grateful to have EMA Design Automation as one of our key industry sponsors to collaborate with as PCEA evolves within the industry and moves forward as an international network of engineers, designers, fabricators, assemblers and anyone related to printed circuit development,” said Stephen V. Chavez, PCEA chairman. “Our mission is to promote printed circuit engineering as a profession by encouraging and facilitating the exchange of information and the integration of new design concepts through communications, seminars, and workshops. This is facilitated by a network of local, regional, virtual PCEA-affiliated chapters and the support of our sponsors.”

“Pcb design continues to get more complex, and designers need every advantage they can get to keep up,” added Marcano. “PCEA is the right idea at the right time.”